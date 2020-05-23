A promising young member of Grantham Tennis Club has been selected for the LTA’s top support programme for junior wheelchair players.

Abbie Breakwell, 17, is one of 12 high potential players chosen for the LTA Wheelchair National Age Group Programme (NAGP), which provides a variety of coaching, competition and educational support.

The programme is designed to educate and develop players as they transition through the LTA’s World ClassWheelchair Tennis Performance Pathway, allowing them to be best prepared to become elite international athletes.