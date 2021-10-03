Witham Wheelers staged the first round of the Lincolnshire Cyclo-Cross League for the 2021-22 season last Sunday.

The course was at a new location in Stroxton and consisted of two grass fields sloping down to a stream in the middle with two bridges built as crossing points.

After a long dry period, some rain during the day was welcome and helped develop a smoother racing line for the competitors, who were quite complimentary about the new course, despite its tough nature.

Witham Wheeler Julie Clark tackles an obstacle and the mud at Stroxton on Sunday. Photo: Alan East (51734941)

In the first Youth race, the Kolbert sisters rode with Amy eighth overall and first under-16 girl. Sister Isla, in her first race at this level, was 13th overall and first under-14 girl – an excellent result.

Oliver Bailey was 11th overall and fourth under-14 boy, riding for the Clancy Briggs Academy. Max Kolbert was seventh in the under-12s.

As usual, the veterans race attracted the biggest entry of 75 riders with a good turnout of club riders.

Club results: Sean East 37th (16th Vet 50) , Steve Perks 43rd (23rd Vet 40) Adam Kolbert 66th (29th Vet 40), Dave Miller 68th (10th Vet 60).

A small field in the women's race saw Julie Clark finish second overall and first veteran, with Fiona Kolbert fifth.