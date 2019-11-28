Witham Wheelers enjoy racing at the Plantation
Published: 17:25, 28 November 2019
| Updated: 17:25, 28 November 2019
The Boston Wheelers event at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, is always a popular round of the Lincs Cyclo-Cross League.
The mix of fast fire tracks, flowing singletrack and some exciting 'bomb' holes makes for some great racing.
Also the sandy nature of the area meant the course had dried out incredibly well despite flooding in the locality making some roads impassable.
Read moreOther Sport
More by this authorJohn Burgess