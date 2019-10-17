Witham Wheelers promoted the second round of the Lincolnshire Cyclo-Cross League on Sunday, moving to a new venue at Stoke Rochford after many years at Stroxton.

By kind permission of Stoke Rochford Estates, the club had use of a partly wooded area and extensive parkland with a valley crossing it.

The varied topography enabled a very challenging 1.1-mile course with 110ft of climbing per lap.

Amy Kolbert (19367612)

Thanks to support from Jackson Buildbase of Grantham for supplying the tape to mark out the course

With the rain continuing into the morning, the course soon started to cut up as the first under-16 race got underway, with Witham Wheeler Amy Kolbert having another excellent ride to finish 14th overall and first girl by more than three minutes.

The under-9s was a really competitive affair with the usual youthful enthusiasm undimmed by the now heavy rain, with Witham Wheeler Noah Lane taking an early lead, before almost being chased down by clubmate Max Kolbert, but holding on by five seconds. Other club riders were Lewis Miller in sixth, Jacob Crowley 11th, Henry Bennett 12th and Charlotte Crowley 18th.

In the under-12s, Isla Kolbert is getting better every week, finishing seventh overall after overhauling team-mate Joshua Lane on the last lap, as he lost time with mechanical issues. Other club riders were Oliver Bailey 11th, Sam Grunday 14th, Rhys Browne 17th, Zak Walker 20th, Annabelle Gould 21st, Oliver Wix 23rd, Samuel Crowley 28th, Daniel Lupton 35th and Bradley Lupton 36th.

Seventy-six riders took to the start line in the veterans race. With the rain easing up, the course was really starting to cut up in places, adding staying upright to the challenge of the hills.

Paul Conneely was the best of the Witham Wheelers in 26th (6th vet 50) with a couple of incidents slowing down his usual progress. Simon Cocker was not far behind for most of the race but lost a few places on the penultimate lap as he found that changing line on deep mud, on an adverse camber, was not a good idea, but held on for 33rd overall and second in the vet 60 category.

Sean East was 50th (24th vet 40), still not finding his form yet this season, Adam Kolbert 60th (38th vet 40), Dave Miller 63rd (5th vet 60) and Mark Bailey 65th (20th vet 50) in his first cross race for three years

The final race combined the senior men with the ladies, whose race finished around the 40-minute mark, while the men raced for an hour.

Leading lady club rider was Julie Clark in seventh overall (4th vet), struggling to be competitive after opting for a mountain bike rather than a cross bike. Fiona Kolbert was only 30 seconds behind Julie in eighth, looking better every race in her first full season.

Adam Egner was riding well in the top 10 in the men's race until a mechanical forced him to retire on the fourth lap, while brother Reece retired on the fifth lap

Riders were unanimous in agreeing that this was one of the hardest but most enjoyable venues that has been used on the Lincolnshire circuit, with the heavy overnight rain adding an extra dimension (mud) to the event, which is perversely enjoyed by many cross riders.

Well done to Ian Rayson for having the vision and contacts to secure this new venue, and then setting out such an excellent course, Dave Beckett for organising and all the other club members who helped to make this event such a success.

Sleaford Wheelers hold their round of the league this Sunday, again trying out a new venue at Scredington.

+ The Lincolnshire 10-mile Time Trial Championship, which was postponed earlier in the year due to bad weather, was promoted by Lincoln Wheelers on the Sleaford course on Saturday afternoon, in thankfully dry and reasonably warm and calm conditions for the time of year.

Holding his fitness well this late into the time trial season, John Orridge had an excellent ride to finish in 24min 1sec for 22nd overall. Jon Beere was 35th in 24:41, with Shaun Culpin only 10 seconds behind in 36th.

Simon Cocker was 40th in a respectable 25:22 as a warm-up for the club's cyclo-cross the following day. Michael Smalley was disappointed with 26:07 but it will probably be good enough to secure the first veteran prize on standard.

Overall winner was Brett Harwood (Team Bottrill) in a rapid 20:11.