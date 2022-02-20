Will Preston got off to a great start in first bout for Grantham Boxing Club.

Preston was taking on Morgan Reeve (Mighty Mariners Boxing Academy) at the Beachcomber Starlight Suite, Cleethorpes.

Preston took the lead straight from the first bell, throwing some nice combination punches.

Grantham Amateur Boxing Club's Will Preston (54882338)

Home boxer Reeve also came back, using his long-range jab to effect, catching the Grantham boxer.

The second round once again saw Preston leading off with his jab and once again catching Reeve with some nice combination punches. By the end of the second round, the bout was edging towards the Grantham boxer.

The third round once more saw Preston pushing back the Grimsby boxer, but Reeve was not going to give up that easily and Preston had to work even harder to convince the ringside judges.

After a hard fought contest, the judges awarded the contest to Preston by a split decision.

Will is a Year 10 student at St George's Academy, Sleaford and he lives in Silk Willoughby.

Grantham Boxing Club head coach Dean Fardell said: "He is a really nice lad and a pleasure to coach. His future in amateur boxing looks very bright."

Grantham Boxing Club we will be holding a boxing tournament in conjunction with Touch Gloves Boxing Club at The Meres leisure centre on Saturday, April 2.

For ticket information call Dean Fardell on 01476 568657 or email dean.fardell@ntlworld.com