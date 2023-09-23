A long-standing record has been broken twice in nine weeks at Ancaster Cricket Club.

The highest individual batting score had been held for 16 years by Joe Ablewhite with his 136 runs.

Ablewhite’s achievement was bettered 10 weeks ago by Anthony Richardson with a mighty 171 – a seemingly unbeatable score.

Ancaster Cricket Club's Will Harris proudly poses in front of the scoreboard at Spalding.

Four weeks later, Will Harris made his return to Ancaster CC following major knee surgery that had sidelined him for the last three years.

Since his return to the club, Will has understandably sought to recapture some of his old form with the bat.

And last Saturday, in blistering 30 degree heat, Ancaster were on the road at Spalding second XI. Little did Will know that he was about to rewrite the record book.

Ancaster lost the toss and were asked to bat at the Seas End Hall pitch in the South Lincs and Border League Division One fixture.

With Ancaster not really pulling up any trees, Will came to the crease at number four in the 14th over of the innings.

And that is where he stayed to see out the next 31 of Ancaster’s full 45 overs allocation, posting a mighty unbeaten 175, including 26 fours and five sixes, as the visitors finished on a challenging 291-5.

Ancaster then promptly went on to bowl Spalding all out for just 70 in the 27th over, so the celebrations could begin.

Anthony Richardson was the first Ancaster cricketer to make the Play Cricket National Batting Honours Board with his 171 back in May.

Needless to say, Will’s 175no also achieved the same accolade, ranking his score 12th highest in the country for the week September 7 to 13.

And his score completely topped the Play Cricket Lincs Batting Honours Board for the same week.