Round one of Grantham Running Club's Virtual Series 2 has drawn to a conclusion with some new names appearing at the top of the leaderboards.

Runners were given the usual two week window, now having a feeling for where their fastest miles can be run and results reflected that.

The stand-out performer was overall winner Matthew Williamson with an outstanding 17min 14sec, some 40sec quicker than his official personal best.

Running 2½ laps of Manthorpe Estate, Matthew ran for his second claim club and performed well beyond his own wildest expectations to take the overall series lead.

Next was Joe Diggins with another leap in form, smashing the 19min barrier with his 18:34 during his effort up from Welby.

In the ladies' category, there was a new winner with Hannah San Jose taking the title. Now with her recent injury worries behind her, Hannah smashed her official PB time by 13sec with an impressive 22:15.

Next was the ever improving and GRC’s club member of the month for June, Naomi Jepson-Rivers, who beat her official PB yet again, clocking 22:49.

Further down the field there were stand-out performances from Alan Carley (20:46, VM40 winner) and Keith Measures (24:25). Both men, very familiar with the distance, ran their fastest 5k for more than two years and reached a county level standard for their age grade.

Other round one category winners were Stefan Latter (20:23, VM40), Caroline Davies (23:37, VF50) and Paul Jepson (23:14, VM60).

Other results: Sam Jepson-Rivers 18:47, Andrew Pask 19:11, Mark Hillson 22:28, Warren Stark 22:38, Michelle Parczuk 23:30, Ben Mason 23:57, Vicki Ball 24:18, Helen Brown 24:22, Stuart Baty 24:42, Anthony Boyle 25:12, Mark Rice 25:23, Sarah High 26:25, Stephen Fay 27:30, Fraser Marshall 28:04, Tracy Webb 30:30, Yvonne Buckley 31:19.

The next event in the series is the five mile in which runners will have to give more consideration to stamina and is sure to provide a good test for club members.

