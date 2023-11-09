Grantham Town Under 15s continued their winning run to maintain top spot in the Junior Premier League after a 7-1 success over Norwich-based Future Football Elite on Saturday.

In the wet conditions, Town applied the early pressure and were rewarded with a goal in the third minute, Louis Cardy sweeping home a first time effort following a low cross from the right.

A misplaced pass on the edge of the box almost gifted the home side an immediate equaliser, but the forward's initial shot was blocked and the rebound fired over.

Grantham Under 15s were victorious in Norwich.

Moments later Town keeper Harri Bexon had to tip over superbly from a volleyed effort from 18 yards as Football Elite tried to get themselves back into the game.

However, Grantham were the ones who doubled their lead with a low drive into the corner of the net from man of the match Max Davies after he robbed the defender of possession on the edge of the area.

The Gingerbreads took a two goal advantage into the half time break, without being anywhere near their best.

But, as the second half got underway, the visitors looked more determined and started to go through the gears.

Davies tapped in his second from close range to make it 3-0, and he was the provider moments later, cutting the ball back for Harry Winks to calmly finish for Town's fourth.

Winks added two more goals to his tally to grab himself a second half hat-trick as Grantham raced into a 6-0 lead.

With five minutes to go, Aston Taylor fired in a shot from inside the box to make it seven.

As the game entered its final minute, Football Elite had a rare attack, grabbing themselves a consolation goal from the last kick of the game as the ball looped over Bexon and into the net.