Witham Wheelers' recent annual open 25-mile time trial was held on the Sleaford to Osbournby, Donington and back course.

With sweltering conditions suddenly replacing the recent cold and wet spell, fast times were going to be difficult to produce.

But Karl Baillie continued his run of recent form to be quickest club rider in 54min 53sec for third overall.

Witham Wheelers were the fastest ladies on the day.

Carol Milne was one of the few riders to improve on the day to 1:11:16 to take the first lady prize, altitude training from a recent cycling holiday in the French Alps clearly paying off. And together with Tracey George, Louise George and Julie Clark, the Wheelers took the ladies' team prize.

Overall winner was Roland Kiraly from the Spalding-based team Velo-One in 52:57.

Other Wheelers results: Adam Egner 58:19, Reece Egner 1:00:51, Henry Gould 1:01:22, John Orridge 1:03:29, James Westwood 1:03:49, John Beere 1:04:08, Dave Strickson 1:09:20, Tracey George 1:12:21, Louise George 1:13:05, Julie Clark 1:19:51, Simon Cocker DNF.