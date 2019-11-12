The latest round of the Lincolnshire Cyclo-Cross League took place in the grounds of the Police HQ at Nettleham, Lincoln, last Sunday.

After a lot of rain recently, the course had dried out quite well and going was fast through the usual mix of single-track and open grass sections, with only a couple of adverse camber sections to catch out the unwary.

There was a great turnout of Witham Wheelers riders in the younger age groups, with the girls winning all their categories.

Witham Wheelers veteran Paul Conneely tackles a climb at Nettleham. Photo: Alan East (21444103)

Amy Kolbert continued her domination of the under-16s, despite still riding in the under-14s, with a clear win and she finished 15th overall amongst the boys. Younger sister Isla won the under-12s (6th overall) and Scarlett Carling the under-9s. Also in the under-12s were Annabelle Gould (5th) and Isobel Carling (8th).

The boys also did well with Noah Lane (2nd), Max Kolbert (4th) and Jacob Crowley (11th) in the under-9s.

In the under-12s were Joshua Lane (5th), Oliver Bailey (9th), Rhys Browne (15th), Oliver Wix (24th), Samuel Crowley (26th), Bradley Lupton (28th) and Daniel Lupton (35th).

The usual big field of 80 riders in the veterans' race saw an unusual extra compulsory run section shortly after the start, to prevent the usual mayhem as the riders arrive at the first piece of single-track, which seemed to work.

Paul Conneely, starting to find some form, was again best of the club riders in 20th overall and fifth Vet 50, with Sean East 33rd (24th Vet 40). Simon Cocker was not far behind in 36th overall but lost a couple of places in the final couple of laps to rivals for fourth in the Vet 60 competition. Adam Kolbert rode a steady race for 71st overall (41st Vet 40).

In the ladies', Julie Clark was eighth overall (3rd Vet 40) and Fiona Kolbert 11th (5th Vet 40).