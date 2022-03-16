Third-placed Kesteven closed the gap on Birstall in second spot in Midlands 3 East (North) after a 32-7 home success over Ashfield on Saturday.

They are now just four points adrift of the Leicesershire side who went down to a 32-10 away reversal at Boston on Saturday.

Kesteven had first use of the tricky wind on Saturday and quickly established a foothold in the Ashfield 22.

Action from Kesteven's victory over Ashfield. Photo: Toby Roberts (55495951)

The intent to play a fast open game was there from the start and forced a couple of early penalties and Liam Shields popped over to open the scoring.

Keseven continued to have the bulk of possession but found the Ashfield defence hard to break through.

It took a clever break on the angle by James Goodrich taking a pass from Shields to storm in for the opening try after 30 minutes.

Action from Kesteven's victory over Ashfield. Photo: Toby Roberts (55495978)

Shields converted to take a 10-0 lead into the break where Raddings replaced Lowe and Hall came on for Grinney at full back.

Ashfield made a great start to the second half and opened their account with a smart try which was converted to narrow the gap and Kesteven knew they were going to have to up their game.

They responded well and a magic 10 minutes inspired by a Tom Wood hat-trick took the game away from the visitors.

Action from Kesteven's victory over Ashfield. Photo: Toby Roberts (55495954)

Wood first finished off a good move with a try in the corner following up good work by Dickinson and then Draper made a fine break from deep in his own half which was supported by a storming run by Cowley.

Goodrich was up in support to put Wood clear to score and finally a loose clearance from Ashfield was picked up by Wood who ran in unopposed to score his third try as 10-7 became 25-7 within 10 minutes.

Norsworthy came on to replace Edwards in the back row and Grinney returned to give Draper a break.

Action from Kesteven's victory over Ashfield. Photo: Toby Roberts (55495957)

Kesteven settled down to finish the game with a final try by Jack Palin that was converted by Shields to bring up the final score of 32-7.

It was a good all round performance by K's with Wood outstanding but well supported by Draper and Shields who kept the line moving well while Goodrich and Palin took their tries well.

In the pack Turner and Cowley were impressive while Mitchell was prominent at number eight. Special mention too for Joe Dickinson at hooker who was very active throughout.

Kesteven: M Grinney, T Wood, J Goodrich, O Lowe, J Palin, L Shields, A Draper, R Sheardown, J Dickinson, S Cummings, J Cowley, A Knight, W Edwards, D Turner, B Mitchell. Replacements: H. Norsworthy B. Hall J. Raddings.

Action from Kesteven's victory over Ashfield. Photo: Toby Roberts (55495960)

Action from Kesteven's victory over Ashfield. Photo: Toby Roberts (55495963)

Action from Kesteven's victory over Ashfield. Photo: Toby Roberts (55495966)

Action from Kesteven's victory over Ashfield. Photo: Toby Roberts (55495969)

Action from Kesteven's victory over Ashfield. Photo: Toby Roberts (55495972)