World champion Michael van Gerwen will top the bill when ‘A Night at the Darts’ returns to The Meres leisure centre later this year.

World number one van Gerwen, who won his third World Championship title this year, will headline the event on Friday, November 29.

Joining ‘MVG’ will be fellow Dutch professional Vincent van der Voort, top pro Steve West and entertaining darts stars Wayne Mardle and Bobby George.

The eagerly anticipated event is expected to be a sell-out following the popularity of Grantham’s first big darts event in 2018.

Van Gerwen said: “I’m really looking forward to the night in Grantham.

“The event that was held there last year was massive and I think the fans are in for a treat this year.

“I hope everybody has fun and, most importantly, that I win!”

Darts has become the most sought-after ticket in sport, thanks to the electric and fun atmosphere at events.

Tickets for A Night at the Darts in Grantham go on sale on Tuesday (April 2) and are available from dartshop.tv/grantham2019

Advertising and corporate partnership opportunities are available.

For more information, visit www.dartshop.tv or call 03450 180180.