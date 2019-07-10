Van Gerwen is heading for Grantham
World darts champion Michael van Gerwen has signalled his intention to produce his top level of performance when he appears in Grantham for the first time later this year.
Van Gerwen, the world number one, is headlining ‘A Night at the Darts’ at The Meres leisure centre on Friday, November 29, and has earmarked the event as an important one in preparation for his World Championship title defence.
The Dutch star, who won his third World Championship title in January said: “I will be looking at the Grantham event as a big part of my preparation for the Worlds.
“I go to Alexandra Palace to defend my title and try and win it for the fourth time just weeks after playing in Grantham, and I need to be playing my best game to do that.
“I have not defended the title the last two times I have won it so that is a major target for me, and I will be making sure I reach my top level.
“At Grantham, I will get the chance to play others who will be in the World Championship and I will be looking to produce something special and blow them away.”
Van Gerwen’s rivals on the night will be fellow Dutch professional Vincent van der Voort and top pro Steve West, while former pros Wayne Mardle and Bobby George will be on hand to provide the entertainment.
The eagerly anticipated event is expected to be a sell-out following the popularity of Grantham’s first big darts event, which took place last year.
Tickets for 'A Night at the Darts' are available from dartshop.tv/grantham2019
Advertising and corporate partnership opportunities are available.
For more information visit www.dartshop.tv or call 03450 180 180.
To view a short video from MVG to the people of Grantham, visit https://youtu.be/V1sNowUG5uE
