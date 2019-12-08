The second Night at the Darts Grantham was truly a world class affair at The Meres

leisure centre on Friday night.

Could the organisers top last year’s appearance of 16 times world champion Phil Taylor? We think they did.

Well, you can not get much better than the reigning champion Michael van Gerwen who is looking to take his fourth world title at the end of this month.

From left - Bobby George, Vincent van der Voort, Micharl van Gerwen, Wayne Mardle and Steve West. Photo: Toby Roberts (23543611)

Also on the oche was Dutch master Vincent van der Voort, Steve West, the irrespressible Wayne Mardle, and 73-year-old darting legend Bobby George. A bonus was referee Russ Bray – the voice of darts.

The leisure centre was filled to the brim, with lucky members of the audience bidding for the chance to play a leg against a professional.

Retired pro Mardle was a real crowd-pleaser with his comedy antics, whilst the revelation of the night was 10-year-old child prodigy Harvey Stringer who took on West and might surely be a name to watch for the future.

The real action of the night began with the exhibition matches, starting with a semi-final between van der Voort and West, with the latter winning 4-2. And then Mardle remarkably defeated MVG 4-3 to set up an all English final in which West triumphed 4-0.

But the true winners were the audience who were left with a night to remember.

For more photos from the night, see this week 's Grantham Journal.

Read more Other Sport