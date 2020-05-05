Here is how you can have your say on Grantham Town's kit for next season
Published: 16:15, 05 May 2020
| Updated: 16:18, 05 May 2020
Despite football being in a state of limbo, with no clear restart date, Grantham Town are making plans for the 2020/21 campaign.
The latest BetVictor Northern Premier League season was declared null and void, saving Town from any fears of relegation as they sat in 19th place.
Their attentions seem to be fixed on the future, however, as they asked their fans to choose a new home strip from three potential designs.
