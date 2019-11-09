Under-15

Kesteven 31

Market Rasen 0

Kesteven win a line-out unchallenged. (21006324)

With an October programme significantly affected by the rain, Kesteven ran out on to the first team pitch at Woodnook with a point to prove.

A heavyweight and well-drilled Market Rasen pack made their intentions clear in the opening minutes. It was immediately obvious that dominance at the breakdown would determine the outcome of the match.

Rising to the challenge with relish, props James and Sheard competed aggressively for the ball time after time. Although the pendulum swung several times in the first five minutes, Kesteven patiently made their way up the field.

From a penalty just inside Rasen’s half, Gilbert kicked for touch for a line-out 5m out.

Clean ball from the forwards and silky hands through the backs saw full-back Bullement in space and heading towards the corner with an easy off-load to winger Owen for the try.

The boys did well to keep their frustrations under control after a string of infringements by both sides at the breakdown, which slowed the pace of the game.

But it was not long before controlled aggression from Kesteven’s second row pairing of Cradduck and Wasowski proved more than a match for Rasen’s forwards.

Scrum half Gilbert worked tirelessly to feed the ball to a consistent and innovative back line. The result was another beautifully worked try through the hands to see winger Poole claim another five points with just under 14 minutes on the clock.

Market Rasen got a toehold as the second half got under way. Rasen’s forwards turned it up a couple of notches at the breakdown, just enough to leave Kesteven’s pack looking a little lacklustre for the first 10 minutes after half time.

Nevertheless, great tackling from Gilbert and outside centre Plant in midfield, and replacement Jallow on the wing, thwarted every attempt by Rasen to make any serious progress into Kesteven’s half.

After a period of sustained pressure from Rasen, great hands once again created a sliver of daylight and Plant broke through for a 40m sprint to the try line.

Kesteven seized this opportunity to up the tempo again. An outstanding break by Jallow up the right wing set up a further phase, allowing Cradduck to power over the try-line from close range.

This was followed soon after from the reset by a break up the left flank by Plant for his second try, supported by newcomer Hind and no small measure of skill and composure.

At 31-0, this was a convincing victory against a Market Rasen side who provided a more concerted challenge than the scoreline would suggest. A very promising performance from a hard-working and well-disciplined team who look set to excel as the season progresses.

Kesteven: Sheard, Simpson, James, Cradduck, Wasowski, Smith, Pilkington, Login, Gilbert (c), Park, Owen, Plant, Barry, Poole, Bullement, Marshall, Boyle, Hind, Jallow.