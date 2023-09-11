Under-16 Junior Premier League Cup

Grantham Town 12

Peterborough Juniors 1

GTFC

Grantham Town entertained Peterborough Juniors in the JPL Cup for their first game of the season at The Meres.

The young Gingerbreads have been pushing themselves on in pre-season, and the sharpess and togetherness showed from the off.

Playing a brand new formation, 3-4-3, they scored three goals inside the first 10 minutes through exceptional pressing.

The first three goals came from Wilkerson, Redgate assisted by Stevens, and Wilkerson assisted by Clements, setting the lads into a comfortable game rhythm.

The heat played a part, no doubt, against both teams and the referee agreed drinks breaks which came at a good time for Peterborough.

At the quarter, Grantham made a few changes with Guest, Clements, Gray and Price coming off, for Johnson, Cannon, Lewis and Kane.

Town pushed on with the intensity and got to half time with six goals to their name, but had conceded a sloppy goal from the second phase of a free kick.

Goals four, five and six came from Redgate assisted by Wilkerson, Stevens assisted by Greenslade, and Redgate assisted by Johnson.

At half time, Grantham reverted back to the starting 11. Their focus was to score more to allow them to change the defence and forwards.

Goals seven, eight and nine came in the third quarter from Stevens assisted by Redgate, and solo efforts from Redgate, to complete his hat trick, and Gray for his first.

Peterborough did not stop trying and some excellent defending from Varcianna, Poole and Thornley ensured the visitors only took away a consolation.

The three Town defenders were replaced with Guest, Stevens and Clements to ensure no further breaches, receiving applause from the crowd in attendance.

With Stevens and Wilkerson on two goals apiece, the race was on to see who would score a hat trick between them. Price ended up with the opportunities but great goalkeeping and last ditch defending prevented him from getting on the scoresheet.

Clements and Guest, who were now in defence, couldn’t help themselves. Good rotations, triangles and a bit of luck found Clements in acres of space 35 yards out. A one-two-three with Guest and a through-ball by Redgate, playing the ball to his feet, a cut inside and Clements let fly with a screamer for the 10th.

Stevens and Wilkerson were still trying and after a further four or five chances, the latter completed his hat trick with another solo effort as Peterborough faded.

With two minutes to go, Poole, who had gone close with a few free kicks, got his goal with another long range effort after some good stealing and pressing from Johnson and Cannon.

It was a relatively quiet day for Greenslade in Grantham’s goal, but good feet and lots of talking helped the defence immensely.

All in all, a strong performance and statement from the young Gingerbreads who are eager to end the season with silverware.