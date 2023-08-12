Grantham Town Under-15s secured their second trophy in a month, winning the annual Gainsborough Trinity 11-a-side Summer Tournament on Saturday.

The day started well for Town with a convincing 4-0 win over Messingham. Goals came from Campbell Searle and a Harry Winks hat trick.

Grantham were full of confidence, playing some excellent fast tempo, slick football on the rain-soaked grass surface.

Grantham Town Under-15s celebrate more silverware at Gainsborough.

As such, Cleethorpes-based Catenaccio were blown away in 20 minutes. Aston Taylor, Rhys Stevens, Harry Winks and Joe Halfhide (2) were all on the scoresheet as the Gingerbreads recorded a 5-0 victory.

With qualification already assured for the knockout stages, Grantham fought out a fairly uneventful 0-0 draw against DP Football Academy, to finish top of the group.

Lincoln-based Greenbank Cobras were the opposition in the quarter-finals, but three early goals comfortably put Grantham into the semi-final. Ben Boyes scored from two long range drives, either side of a Rhys Stevens goal.

Malet Vikings, who had scored six in their own quarter-final match, were next up for Grantham. The team from Hull took an early lead, the first goal conceded in the tournament by the Gingerbreads. However, goals from Harry Winks and Joe Halfhide put Town into the final with a 2-1 victory.

The only team in the competition with a 100 per cent win record, Dunkirk, from Nottingham, lay in wait for Town in the final.

In a tense and competitive affair, Grantham took the lead with a well-worked goal tapped home by Harry Winks.

However, when Town failed to clear their lines properly, the ball was recycled and headed home to give Dunkirk the equaliser.

With the game looking to be heading for a penalty shootout, Grantham’s Aston Taylor outmuscled the centre back and rifled home to score the winner a couple of minutes from time, to give Town’s Under-151s another piece of silverware this pre-season.