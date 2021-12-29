Junior Premier League

Grantham Town U13 1

King's Lynn Town U13 4

GTFC (41161164)

Grantham entertained a strong King's Lynn Town side at The Meres, the visitors fielding a number of ex-Norwich City Academy players and thy visitors wasted little time in stamping their authority on the game.

An early corner was swung in from the left, but the resulting header flew over the bar. However, only a few minutes later, good play down the right saw the King's Lynn winger easily skip past the Grantham defence and open the scoring from an acute angle.

Ned Dangerfield had a free kick comfortably saved for Grantham, but it was a fleeting opportunity for the home side as King's Lynn dominated the first half.

The visitors' number eight jinked his way past four Grantham players before forcing a good save from keeper Harrison Bexon. But they did make it 2-0 shortly afterwards. King's Lynn again got in down Grantham's left side and crossed for the forward to plant a fine header into the top corner.

Max Davies had a chance for Grantham just before half time after being found with a ball from Layton Smart, but his effort failed to hit the target.

Grantham were sent out for the second half in a more determined mood but, despite some early pressure, King's Lynn broke away quickly on the counter-attack and a low finish made it 3-0.

Smart tried his luck from long range to try and bring Grantham back into the game, but the keeper saved well. Then King's Lynn brought a good save out of Harrson Bexon to keep alive Grantham's slim hopes of getting anything from the game.

Those hopes were increased moments later when, with 12 minutes to go, a corner from Charlie Loureiro-Brooks was headed home by Carl Herrera to make it 3-1.

The goal rejuvenated the Gingerbreads, as they started to play with more intensity and belief. As such, the chances started to flow. Davies hit a low drive from an angle that the keeper dived to parry wide. Further opportunities fell to Herrera and Henry Thomas but Grantham just could not find that second goal to put real pressure on the visitors.

As Grantham started to throw more players forward, King's Lynn broke clear and as their forward entered the box, he was brought down for a penalty which was converted and brought to an end Grantham's late flurry.