JPL League

Kettering Town U13 1

Grantham Town U13 3

Action from Grantham Town's U13 match at Kettering Town. (54302285)

After last week's cup disappointment, Grantham Town turned their attention back to the league, as they travelled to Kettering Town.

On a frost covered surface, the initial stages were scrappy as both teams tried to get to grips with the conditions. However, Grantham settled first and began to create opportunities.

Good play down the right hand side saw Henry Thomas cut the ball back for Max Davies whose shot was parried out by the Kettering keeper. The ball was recycled quickly and Thomas had an effort again saved by the goalkeeper.

After 11 minutes, Grantham did however break the deadlock. A good interchange between Layton Smart and Aston Taylor saw Smart regain the ball on the edge of the box before smashing it home to give the Gingerbreads the lead.

Only a minute later it was 2-0. Carl Herrera pressured the Kettering defence, who struggled with a high ball, before staying calm to finish low into the corner of the net.

On 20 minutes, Grantham were awarded a free kick wide on the right. Charlie Loureiro-Brooks stepped up to loft a shot over the keeper and into the far corner to make it 3-0.

Further first half chances fell to Maks Nowak, Taylor and Smart, before a fine half-volleyed effort from Cohen Lawson brought a diving save out of the home keeper to stop a certain goal.

Goalmouth action in the second half was limited. A combination of Grantham stepping off the pedal and better defending from the home side rendered both keepers almost redundant in the cold weather.

Kettering did however have a half-chance as their forward hit a snap-shot wide from the edge of the box. Then poor play out from the back from Grantham saw the ball given away in a dangerous area, only for the Kettering effort to fly over the bar.

Ned Dangerfield had a couple of long range efforts for the visitors, but the keeper was untroubled.

Then, as Grantham made late changes, Kettering did grab a consolation goal. A cross from the right picked out the forward whose shot looped over the Grantham keeper and into the net.

But the Gingerbreads had done the hard work in the first half and were able to see out the victory and bring the three points home to Grantham.