After last year’s second place, Grantham Town Under-15s enjoyed more football success as the teenage Gingerbreads won the Hatchtech Invitational Tournament of Holland, held at Dovo FC.

The day began with a comfortable opening game against French opposition.

Despite the games only being 20 minutes long, Grantham scored quickly and dominated in the opposition half.

Grantham Town Under-15s

In fact, the next two games were similar in nature and scorelines against German and Dutch sides. Grantham found themselves with a perfect record and into the final.

It was a very long day for all the Gingerbreads players with emotional highs and lows.

But in the end, working as a fantastic squad, leaning on each other to muster up the strength, attitude and energy for the final game, the day ended with them winning the cup against DSV33 from Holland, with some excellent football to make all the travelling parents extremely proud.

Grantham Town Under-15s head coach Kevin Guest said: “Thank you to our key sponsor. None of this is possible without your contribution. Moy Park (Grantham) is a key sponsor for the team for the second year, allowing the team to look amazing in their new travel and training kits.

“It’s great looking good, even better winning, but our philosophy is about making these players better young men on and off the field, and this tour helps achieve these objectives.

“On the second tournament, we lost our only game to the winners of the Easter Open South, so we have real desire to go back and get two trophies next year and we hope that our sponsors will help us create even better memories.”