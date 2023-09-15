Under-15

Peterborough United Foundation 5

Grantham Town 4

Action from Grantham Town Under-15s' game at Peterborough United Foundation.

Peterborough United’s first team training ground was the venue for Grantham Town U15s as they started their JPL Cup group with a difficult fixture against Peterborough United Foundation.

A mid-afternoon kick off in the 30 degree heat meant conditions were extremely tough for both sides.

The Gingerbreads started well and applied the early pressure, Gethan Flint going close with a long range effort and again with a header from a corner.

On 10 minutes, Town created a wonderful opportunity. Ned Dangerfield and Maks Nowak combined in midfield, before finding Harry Winks free in the box, but his low effort came back off the far post.

Winks again had a close range effort that was saved, before Joe Halfhide’s shot from an angle was also turned away by the home keeper.

The chances kept coming for Grantham, as this time Rhys Stevens hit a powerful drive with the outside of his foot that crashed back off the crossbar.

It only looked a matter of time before the visitors took the lead. However, against the run of play, it was Peterborough who scored the opener. An angled shot hit the underside of the bar and bounced down for a simple tap-in.

Then moments later, Grantham lost possession on their left hand side. The Posh player picked up the loose ball and hit a long range effort into the corner of the net. Town somehow found themselves two goals down, after dominating the opening exchanges.

With half an hour gone, the Gingerbreads pulled back a deserved goal to make it 2-1. Louis Cardys surging run down the left saw him cut the ball back to Harry Winks to fire in off the far post.

Minutes later, Town drew level. Rhys Stevens played a ball behind the defence for Winks to run on to and slot past the keeper for 2-2.

Town were a little sluggish as the second half got underway, and Harri Bexon had to be alert to save twice in quick succession from the Posh forwards.

Then, all of Grantham’s hard work in the first half seemed to be undone, as the home side scored two goals in a matter of minutes to take a 4-2 lead. The Gingerbreads, however, showed great character to dig deep in the hot conditions and claw themselves back into the game a second time.

Firstly, Stevens smashed home a volley from the edge of the box to make it 4-3. And then as he rounded the keeper to slot in a certain leveller, he was brought down for a penalty. Joe Halfhide stepped up to convert to bring the scores level at 4-4.

Grantham applied the pressure in search of the winner. Halfhide saw a long range effort fly over the top and Louis Cardy crashed a 20-yard drive off the bar, as Town hit the woodwork for the third time in the match.

As the game headed towards full time, a loss of concentration in the visitors’ midfield let in the Peterborough wide man to fire home a late winner, cruelly denying Grantham a more than deserved point.