Junior Premier League Under-15

Notts County 0

Grantham Town 2

Grantham Town U15 (60321880)

Grantham Town travelled to league leaders Notts County who had not until this point conceded a league goal.

They had also scored an average of six goals a game.

So the Gingerbreads knew they would be up against a very talented side, so they prepared the side to defend with a low block but still creating enough space between keeper and defenders. What Grantham did not plan for was that in the morning three players would pull out, leaving them with just one substitute.

Town played a 4-5-1 formation in the first quarter, as Notts County began comfortably on the ball, passing around their back four. Grantham's discipline in pressing and marking space and man was effective enough to thwart County's penetrative balls.

Notts pressed forward but Town held their shape, distances and composure.

By the second quarter, Notts County were clearly getting frustrated, having normally already scored two or three goals at this stage. They decided to switch formation from 4-4-2 to 4-3-3.

But Grantham were waiting for this. The boys had been briefed to now press higher into a 4-4-2 if they were in possession and revert back if not.

Notts County penetrated down the right, but their cross was collected by the Gingerbreads keeper.

A quick roll out to Town's central defender who then found their holding midfielder on the turn and with one touch played a ball through the thirds, splitting County's centre back and right back. Grantham's winger raced on to the ball and, despite being right-footed, guided a left-footed shot past the onrushing.

With legs, backs and lungs all were hurting, the young Gingerbreads huddled and talked about the third quarter being the hardest, and so it was.

Notts County had the luxury of a strong bench, whereas Town began forcing the ball away through tired legs. Grantham were being pushed back towards their 18-yard box and Notts County now had space to take shots from 25 yards out. Two, three, four times, Grantham held their breath, as their keeper collecting the ball or County's shots went off target.

The motivation for the Gingerbreads to hang on to the three points was high but the bodies were tiring quickly in the final quarter. Town moved a player here or there to combat County's speed and the visitors' fatigue.

Notts County committed players forward, creating more counter-attack opportunities.

Any means to clear the ball was taken, but with County pushing for an equaliser, it gave Grantham more and more opportunities to counter with their wingers.

With two minutes to go, all Notts County's outfield players were in the Grantham half. Town won the ball and played quickly through the first third.

A bounced ball and swift counter took them up the left side where eventually the ball was cleared poorly out for a Grantham corner.

The flag kick was floated to the back post to meet a Town player who had spun his man. He headed the ball on to the cross bar and in it bounced.

The Gingerbreads were celebrating, the referee was unsure, the linesman waved his flag furiously. The ref consulted and pointed to the centre circle. The game end shortly after with Grantham Town winning 2-0.

Man of the match (gold) went to centre back James, with Harrison and Cam getting silver and bronze respectively.

Under-14

Aston Villa Girls Academy 3

Grantham Town 4

Aston Villa training ground was the venue for Grantham Town under-14s as they travelled to play Aston Villa Girls Academy, who fielded a combination of under-15 and under-16 players.

With international representatives and players already with club Academy under-23 experience, Grantham knew a difficult challenge awaited them.

Pressure from Town saw an early corner forced, but Lennon Stones was unable to steer the ball on target.

Moments later Aston Taylor hit a shot wide and Max Nowak's header from another Grantham corner failed to trouble the goalkeeper.

Gingerbreads keeper Harri Bexon dealt well with a long range effort as Villa had their first attempt on goal.

Next, Campbell Searle drove forward through the hosts' midfield, but his powerful drive missed the target.

On 20 minutes, somewhat against the run of play, Villa were awarded a controversial penalty as Searle was adjudged to have handled after appearing to slip on the turf. The Villa forward stepped up to send keeper Bexon the wrong way.

Much to their credit, Grantham were not affected by the setback, and Rhys Stevens was unlucky to see his effort come back off the post following Taylor’s clever chipped cross.

But moments later it was Stevens who was the creator as his delightful cross was anticipated perfectly by Charlie Loureiro-Brooks and headed home for the equaliser.

Villa were intent on playing out from the back and Grantham’s high press was causing them problems. Just before half time Aston Taylor won the ball on the edge of the box, but fired over when the goal was gaping.

The second half was only a minute old when Grantham took the lead for the first time in the match. Bobby Elliott applied pressure on the goalkeeper after receiving a back pass and the loose ball was stroked home by Stevens.

The visitors' lead did not last long, however, as a threaded ball saw the Villa striker bearing down on goal to calmly round Bexon and finish from an angle.

Grantham’s heads again did not drop, and it was the Gingerbreads who were creating the more opportunities.

Robert Swistak was unfortunate to see his half-volley fly over the bar after good control in the box, and Searle had two opportunities from consecutive corners but could not find the target.

However the visitors' pressure paid off, as Aston Taylor sent Ned Dangerfield clear down the right flank to cut inside and calmly slot his shot into the far corner of the net to make it 3-2.

Town again were unable to hold on to their lead for long, as the ball was dwelt on for too long in the middle of the park and Villa again capitalised, sending their forward clear to finish firmly into the corner for another equaliser.

As the match entered into the closing stages, Grantham’s off the ball press again paid dividends. Villa possession was given away to Taylor 30 yards from goal and his low effort just had enough on it to find its way into the net to make it 4-3.

Grantham were this time determined to hold their lead and some timely tackles in the defensive third helped to see out a deserved victory.