A trio of Cliffedale Chandlers TTC players have done the National Cadet and Junior League double by winning Division titles in both competitions.

Jai Mistry-Moulton, Joseph Marlor, James Hobbs, joined by Mitchell Lee, battled over the course of four days spread out throughout the current season to lift the National Cadet League Division 1 title by a massive 10 points ahead of their nearest rivals home side Sycamore A.

The trio of Jai, Joseph and James, who attend King’s School, had been in control of the division from day one, playing fantastic table tennis against tough opposition.

Cliffedale Chandlers B finished fifth in Division 1 on 15 points.

From left: Mitchell Lee, Joseph Marlor, James Hobbs and Jai Mistry-Moulton (32389642)

The club had three other teams who competed in Division 2 finishing third ,fifth and sixth respectively.

A couple of weeks beforehand Jai, Joseph and James, who was making his debut in the competition replacing the injured Flynn Connolly, were competing in the National Junior League in Wellingborough.

With Flynn absent for the last day of competition, the eight-point lead that the team had over nearest threat St Neots A was under threat, but James quickly found his feet nd contributed vital wins which consolidated their position.

By the time the last match came around, the team had already claimed the title by nine points capping a superb performance not just on the day but for the entire competition.

These last days of competition came just before the suspension of all table tennis. The club has been forced to cease training due to The Meres leisure centre now being closed during the coronavirus crisis.

