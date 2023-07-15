Grantham Tennis Club are thrilled to announce the exceptional performance of two talented young players who recently played with the men’s and women’s first teams.

Elijah Killen Smith and Imogen Clough brought their skills, determination and undeniable talent and have left the club in awe, propelling its teams to new heights and reinforcing its commitment to nurturing and embracing youth talent.

Thirteen-year-old Elijah played several intense matches with his coach Lewis Rae.

Their first match was against Caunton’s number one pair.

Elijah played a great first set in which he was able to settle his nerves early on, playing some fantastic shots, making great decisions and getting involved. Unfortunately, the pair lost the first set 6-4 but then bounced back and responded well, allowing GTC to take a draw after they won the second set 6-2.

The second match against Caunton’s number two pairing was very similar and they lost a close first set on deuce, 6-4.

In the next match, they found their stride and made more returns in the court, winning the second set 6-2.

This motivated them to fight back and win the next three games, resulting in a tie-break which they won 7-2, giving them the first set 6-5. They continued this momentum into the second set which they were able to win 6-4.

Elijah managed his nerves well and looked very comfortable playing at this level.

Elijah’s tennis coach Lewis said: “I have had the pleasure of coaching Elijah for the last seven years and he has always been obsessed with tennis. His work ethic and desire to improve every time he steps on the court is something to be admired.

“He has had a great journey through tennis so far which has given him so many great experiences and I’m sure there is more to come. It was great being able to step out on court with him at the weekend for the first time – and definitely not the last.”

Elijah’s and Imogen’s fantastic performance not only showcases their individual talent but also reflects the effectiveness of the club’s youth development programme. GTC take immense pride in providing a nurturing and supportive environment that encourages young players to realise their full potential.

Fifteen-year-old Imogen displayed immense maturity in her match with the women’s first team, partnering GTC’s chairman and experienced match player Lianne Firth.

Imogen Clough with her coach James Ford

Grantham’s first pair, coach Megan Jones and her partner Laura Cooper, had no difficulties delivering wins against both Boston pairs.

So, in order to clinch victory against Boston’s first team, it was for Immy and Lianne to pick up at least one of their matches.

Boston’s first pair came with a little too much experience and some good playing from county junior Izzy Wookie, which proved too much for the new partnership.

Against the second pair, Immy found good consistency which proved decisive in taking the first set. Boston came back in the second set with a good power play, taking the match to a deciding 10-point tie-break third set.

After a slightly nervous start, Immy and Lianne stayed in touch, eventually levelling the score at 9-9 and then going on to take the match 11-9.

Immy showed great resolve and determination on key points to help bring home the win.

Imogen’s coach James Ford said: ”What a fantastic journey I have had with Imogen over the past three and a half years.

“I still remember the first few group sessions we had when I first joined the club back in 2020 and it’s been a great privilege to watch her grow as a player on court and a person off the court. Imogen has put tremendous effort into her tennis over the past few years.

“This has resulted in her being invited to play ladies’ team matches and to be invited to be part of the Lincolnshire girls under-18s county team, which is an honour to represent your county at such a high level.

“Keep up the hard work Imogen.”

GTC are proud of Elijah and Imogen for representing the club. Their incredible journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring young athletes, showing that dreams can be achieved with hard work, perseverance and relentless passion for the game.