A Belton Woods ladies' team were invited to play at Woodhall Spa in the President’s Day Texas Scramble.

Representing the club were lady captain Sue Raynor, Becky Foster and two junior rising stars, Isabelle Linsley and Abigail Scott.

In spite of somewhat inclement weather, the team scored a magnificent 53.2 which was impressive enough to win them first prize.

The first round of the Weekday Winter Challenge, played as a Greensomes, was won by Jan Machin and Lorraine Robertson with 39 points. Liz Milne and Debbie Hawley won the Saturday version of the Winter Challenge series with 44 points.

October’s medal winners were Christine Birkett and Grace Hale, playing on the Lakes course.

The last mixed trophy of 2021 was held in a Greensomes stableford format with drawn pairings.

This year the Tony Rose Bowl Trophy was won by Gaynor Palframan and Colin Sneesby with 43 points. In close contention just one point behind were Lorraine Robertson and Matt Haynes.