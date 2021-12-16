Gonerby Youth FC under-10s are very pleased to have Grantham and Sleaford business KDS Locksmiths as their sponsor.

The Gonerby team currently play in the Grantham Youth Football League, and KDS Locksmiths have provided sponsorship to fund a much needed new kit.

Kev Smith, of KDS Locksmiths, is pictured with the Gonerby U10 squad before kick-off against Barrowby last Sunday.

Gonerby Youth FC under-10s are pictured in their new kit alongside Kev Smith of sponsors KDS Locksmiths. (53686122)

Kev said: “As a local business it is hugely important for us to support the local community.

"We are incredibly proud to support a volunteer organisation that allows local youngsters to join in a sport and enjoy playing football in a safe and organised environment.”

Visit www.kdslocksmiths.co.uk