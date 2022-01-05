Gonerby Youth FC Under-9 Blues have won their first piece of silverware.

After two seasons of non-competitive development matches, this season saw a Trophy tournament added to the Grantham Youth Football Development League programme.

After drawing their first match, the side went on to win the remaining eight matches.

Gonerby Youth FC Under-9 Blues (54083255)

Joint coach Simon Hayes said: "It's been a brilliant competition, with great football played by all the teams.

"From our first match, the side were begging us to find out other results.

"They have really taken on what we've asked them to do, with them learning new roles and positions. They are a great bunch of kids who love playing football."

Pictured from left, back – coach Simon Hayes, Morgan Brown, Toby Curtis, Reuben Young, Noah Hayes, Ronnie Wilson, Sanchez Williams and coach Steve Young; front – Eva Kirtley-Marshall, Timurs Nikiforovs, Thomas Hillson, Noah Chadwick and Jacob Smith.