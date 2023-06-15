An 18th-century home will be opening its gardens this weekend for charity.

Little Ponton Hall will be opening its gardens on Sunday, June 18, from 11am until 4pm.

This event, under the National Garden Scheme, will raise money for local nurse and mental health charities.

Visitors will get to walk around the four acre garden, with its extensive lawns and fine cedar tree which is over 200 years old.

There is a wide variety of old shrub roses, climbing roses, collections of clematis, shrub herbaceous borders and young trees.

The walled kitchen garden, herb and vegetable garden will also be worth a visit.

Visitors can step back in time by viewing the Victorian greenhouses which include plants from exotic locations.

Plants will also be on sale.

For more information on the hall go to https://littlepontonhallgardens.org.uk/.

Tickets can be bought on the day for £8 for adults and children get in for free.

Light refreshments will also be available.