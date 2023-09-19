An adults only panto is heading to Bingham this Christmas.

Adult Panto Productions will be performing ‘Throbbin’ Hood and his Scarlet Willy’ on Friday, December 1, and Saturday, December 2, in Bingham Arena.

The production company is run by Debby Summers, Kevin Read and Steve Healey, all from Grantham. They worked together on writing this year’s panto.

The panto takes the classic folk tale and combines it with a more adult theme.

To buy tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/throbbing-hood-and-his-scarlet-willy-tickets-661947561977.

Tickets cost £16.96 and adults aged over 16 years old can attend.