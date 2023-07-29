An amateur dramatic group’s next production will raise money for local Alzheimers and dementia support groups.

After the success of its spring production Murdered to Death, St Peter’s Hill Players will be back with the bittersweet comedy Bothered and Bewildered, by Gail Young.

The show will be performed in support of the Alzheimer’s Society, and money raised will be donated to local support groups.

The St Peter's Hill Players will be performing Bothered and Bewildered in autumn.

Heather Butterworth, director of the show, said: “I know that this play will touch the hearts of many people who have experienced a loved one or friends with Alzheimer’s and I am delighted that we are working with the Alzheimer’s Society and local groups.”

“There’s a lot of humour and fun in this play, despite the poignancy of the subject matter, and our cast and crew are working hard to do this heart-felt play justice.”

The comedic drama sees Irene and her daughters Beth and Louise trying to work through their lives after Irene is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

While her daughters each have their own way of dealing with their mum’s diagnosis, Irene’s passion for romantic fiction begins to blur with reality.

While writing the book, she is coached by Barbara Cartland, a world-famous romantic novelist, who encourages her to write her own memory book.

When Irene starts to go over long-kept family secrets, she reveals information to Barbara she has never revealed to anyone else before.

The show will be performed at the Guildhall Arts Centre on Thursday, October 12, and Friday, October 13, at 7.30pm.

It will also be performed on Saturday, October 14, at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/bothered-and-bewildered-by-gail-young.

Tickets can also be purchased by calling the box office on 01476 406158.