An annual carol event returns next weekend.

‘Carols at the Bandstand’ returns to Dysart Park next Sunday (December 10).

This year, the event will start at St Anne’ Church, Harrowby Road, at 2pm and then move onto Dysart Park at 3pm.

Carols at the Bandstand in 2022.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Join us this Christmas for a ‘walking nativity’.

“Come out and celebrate! Cheer on local schools leading our procession as Joseph and Mary.

“We will sing some carols along the way and when we get to Dysart Park.”

There will also be refreshments and Santa’s grotto in the park.

To visit Santa, it costs £1 per child and they will get a bag of sweets as well.

Tickets can be bought at the Christmas fayre today (Sunday).

The event is free to attend.