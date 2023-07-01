An art exhibition will showcase the work of two local artists.

Mark Hodson, based in Long Bennington, and Glenda Gibson, who has lived in Bottesford for 20 years, will be showcasing their work in the garden and studio of Dian Harrison’s home in Claypole from Friday, July 21 until Sunday, July 23.

Dian Harrison, a new resident in Claypole, has opened her home for occasional exhibitions and will also teach her skills of arts and crafts to those in her home village.

Mark Hodson

Mark is a retired handyman and was originally trained in the Royal Navy as a Marine Engineering Artificer.

Honing his craft in metal work and copper smithing allowed Mark to explore the diversity of metal components and how they respond to each other.

By using these skills he has found an art in the creative expression of recycling discarded metal objects.

Glenda Gibson's 'Escape'

Mark transforms them into beautiful flowers, individually interpreted quirky fun animals and abstract figures.

Glenda, who is Australian-born but lives in Bottesford, is an oil painter who expresses herself in colour and textures on canvases.

Release (gulls and waves) and Tree Psalms are two series she will be showing at the exhibition.

Glenda Gibson's 'Tree Psalms'

Glenda will also be selling her handmade art cards for £2.50 each.

The exhibition will take place from 10am until 4pm each day and entry is free.

The venue address is 18 School Lane, Claypole.