An exhibition featuring local artists will run for eight days in June.

The ‘Land and Light’ art exhibition will be held from Friday, June 2, until Saturday, June 10, at the Newton Room exhibitions in the Guildhall.

The exhibition will feature the work of artists Siobhan Hensby, Lisa Tank, Sheila Baker and Jan Lindsay.

The artists featured are from “all different walks of life” and either live in or near Grantham.

The art featured in the exhibition has been created both ‘en plein air’ – meaning in the open air – and in the studio.

It is both representative and abstract work, showcasing a mix of style which makes for a “vibrant, interesting and eclectic exhibition”.

To find out more about the artists and how to book tickets, go to www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/land-and-light-art-exhibition.

The Guildhall is in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham.