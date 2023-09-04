Two new exhibitions have been announced at an art gallery for this month.

The two exhibitions to be held at Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery are ‘Off the Wall’ by Meniscus Textile Artists and LincLore by Hayley Carmichael.

Off the Wall is “experimental” and “imaginative” work by the Meniscus group.

Off the Wall by Meniscus Textile Artists

The works include Japanese textile vases and Samurai warriors, interpretations of running water, lavender fields and exquisite slate rocks.

LincLore is paintings inspired by British mythology, framed by familiar-looking landscapes and shines spotlights on Lincolnshire’s own folkloric heritage.

LincLore by Hayley Carmichael.

The exhibition will run from Wednesday, September 6, until Wednesday, September 27.

The gallery is in Moreley’s Lane, Corby Glen.

It is open from Tuesdays until Sundays, from noon until 5pm.

Admission is free.