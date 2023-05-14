Two new exhibitions will be opening at an art gallery next week.

From Wednesday, May 17, until Wednesday, June 7, ‘Life in Colour’ by Lorraine Thorpe, and Improv by Joey Lowe will be on show at the Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery, in Corby Glen.

‘Life in Colour’ will showcase paintings and glass by Lorraine Thorpe.

Lorraine Thorpe will be showcasing ‘Life in Colour’

Her works with colour and texture capture the moments of beauty and thoughtfulness.

She also creates original fused glass sculptures for the home and garden.

Joey Lowe will be showcasing his paintings in ‘Improv’.

The Spalding-based artist, who is trained in theatre and art, produces abstract paintings.

Joey Lowe is showcasing ‘Improv’.

He is also creating sculptures for Springfield’s – an outlet shop based in Spalding – gardens.

For more information on the exhibitions, go to the gallery’s website at www.willoughbygallery.com.

The gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday, from noon until 5pm.

Admission is free.