A Corby Glen art gallery has announced its next exhibition for August.

Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery will be showcasing ‘Sense of Place - a group show of site specific art works’ from Wednesday, August 9, until Wednesday, August 30.

The exhibition is a “celebration of a building, its history and location”.

Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery, in Corby Glen, has announced its next exhibition for August.

Curator Soraya Smithson has invited 11 artists to create new artworks in relation to the Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery.

The artists have created works based on research into various themes and have used various materials to reveal insights into the gallery.

The 11 artists featured in the exhibition includes:

Esther Wilson is a dressmaker, embroiderer and artist.

Kate Buckley is interested in how stories develop around beliefs and how they reflect experiences.

Keith Morris-Wright is a fine art photographer and videographer. His Ghost Flower images explore flower symbolism in relation to the gallery’s surrounding garden.

Kitty Oakley is an illustrator and is fascinated by people and their stories.

Lucas Wilson is a designer and maker who works with timber to create sculptures, furniture and architectural designs. His feature in the exhibition encourages views to interact with the work.

Michael Saunders is an issue based artist who performs gentle interactions on nuclear sensitive sites.

Naomi Frears is a painter, filmmaker and curator of events exploring everyday choreography, emotional states and the tension between distance and intimacy.

Sarah Kirby is an artist working mainly with relief printing and interested in the relationship between people and places.

Ben Sanderson is a painter and textile artist.

Victoria Smith is an artist and designer who trained originally as an architect and her practice crosses many disciplines and techniques.

To find out more about the exhibition, go to www.willoughbygallery.com.

The gallery opens from Tuesdays to Sundays from 12pm until 5pm.

Admission is free.