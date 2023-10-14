An arts society has announced its next exhibition.

The Vale of Belvoir Art Society (VOBAS) will be holding the exhibition on Saturday, November 11, until Sunday, November 12 at the Parish Room, Grantham Road, Bottesford.

The exhibition will showcase a “stunning array” of art and craft created by local people, which will also be available to buy.

VOBAS started in the mid-1980’s and is still “thriving today”.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We are a friendly lively group with a passion for creativity.

“We invite all abilities and all ages to our group making creativity accessible for everyone.

“As a society we cover lots of different artistic disciplines, from painting with watercolours and acrylics to drawing, ceramics, papier-mâché, framing, presentation and much more.

“We often have professional demonstrations, paint-along sessions and not to mention the social interaction with likeminded people.”

Anyone who is interested in joining the society is able to head down to one of its sessions.

VOBAS meets every Tuesday evening from 7pm until 9pm at the Fuller Rooms, Grantham Road, Bottesford.

Each session is £3 for non-members.

If anyone is interested in becoming a member, email ValeofBelvoirArtSociety@gmail.com.