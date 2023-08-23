A Lincolnshire-born artist is set to host her largest solo show.

Charlotte Jane Kessler, born in Scothern, will be holding her latest exhibition ‘Awe and Wonder’ at Leadenham Country Stables, from September 10, until October 8.

The exhibition delves into concepts of deep ecology and spirituality.

This will be Charlotte’s largest solo show to date, with ten acrylic and oil paintings on show, and a site-specific earth altar installation.

Charlotte has spent the last two years in visual dialogue asking the questions, ‘why do human beings have the capacity to experience awe and wonder?’ and ‘how can this reconnect us to nature's intelligence and finding our sense of belonging?’.

Tickets are free, but visitors must register to attend at charlottejanekessler.co.uk.

Charlotte is an international artist and nature ceremonialist.

She inspires others to honour their emotional landscapes and be empowered by them.

She creates large intuitive paintings as a visual dialogue between internal and external landscapes.