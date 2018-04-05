WHAT’S ON:

The first exhibition of the 2018 season at Corby Glen’s Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery opened last Wednesday.

Entitled ‘Air, Sea, Land and Water’, it is a collection of paintings with diverse subjects, styles, media and methods, by established figurative artist Peter Wood.

An international artist and teacher, Peter divides his time between his home near Brigg in Lincolnshire and his other studio and teaching base near Fresselines, in France.

He trained at Camberwell School of Art and Brighton University, worked in private and state schools until 1994, and has been a resident artist in many different venues in Britain and abroad.

A natural teacher, he has used film-making and photography to share his skills with a huge audience.

His paintings are mainly impressionistic, using materials to capture the light, mood and atmosphere of the moment.

Art, especially painting, is an essential part of his being and he enjoys “working in multi mediums and being able to explore feelings about the abstract and figurative by making a statement in any way or mixture that best suits the subject”.

The exhibition runs Tuesday to Sunday till April 25, 12 noon to 5pm. Admission is free.

Willoughby Gallery is situated on Moreley’s Lane, Corby Glen (NG33 4NL).

Visit www.willoughbygallery.com