WHAT’S ON: New exhibition to begin at Grantham art gallery

Blue Owl Art invites you to the opening of its new exhibition ‘Earth Sun Sky’ on Thursday, February 8, between 7pm and 9pm.

They will be exhibiting work by Kate Robotham and Josh Richardson. This exhibition will be open daily from Friday, February 9 until May.

Kate’s work is interested in layers and reflections. Using paint, she captures moments when land, sky and water collide. Often found taking photos of seemingly random and ordinary things, such as leaves, puddles or clouds, Kate later transforms these objects into colour-saturated canvases.

Since living and working in the French Alps, she has also become fascinated with the relationships between cloud and land. Where do the boundaries between these most basic of elements of nature lie?

The watery, ethereal world of Kate Robotham’s paintings invite us to become more curious about the natural environments which surround our everyday lives.

Kate grew up in Peterborough and now lives and works as an artist in Loughborough. She studied Fine Art at Loughborough University, and since graduating in 2013 has exhibited at The Pedestrian Gallery Leicester, Surface Gallery, Nottingham, The Old Truman Breweries, London, and further afield, including Belgium and China. Her work is also in several private collections.

Josh Richardson is an East Midlands-based artist who studied at the University of Lincoln and is also strongly influenced by nature. He has produced an exciting new body of work for this exhibition.

Blue Owl also keeps in stock many wonderful animal prints by Vic Bearcroft who is a renowned animal portrait artist, specialising in wolves and big cats. They also have a wonderful selection of gift ideas and a selection of greeting cards.

Blue Owl Art Gallery is based at Grantham Tennis Club, Gonerby Road, Grantham. They are open seven days a week. Free parking and cafe on site. All visitors most welcome. Visit www.blueowlart.co.uk for more info.