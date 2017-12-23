WHAT’S ON: ‘Strictly’ dancer Brendan will take to Grantham stage

Strictly Come Dancing’s Brendan Cole takes to the stage to wow audiences with his latest spectacular production, ‘All Night Long’, at The Meres leisure centre on Friday, February 9.

Brendan will be joined by his sensational cast of guest dancers, his captivating leading lady and a superbly talented 14-piece band and singers, to whip up an extravagant mix of Latin fever and ballroom magic.

This two-hour stage production has it all. With eight scintillating dancers performing to phenomenal live music from 13 on-stage musicians, this theatrical spectacle is non-stop from start to finish.

Featuring all of your Strictly favourites, this show, created and hosted by Brendan, takes audiences through a mesmerising night of dance, music, comedy, passion and intimacy, with fabulous costume changes and unexpected moments including a guitar spot for Brendan himself.

From tantalising Tango to fiery Paso Doble, elegant Foxtrot to breathtaking Waltz – and with a few surprises in store – it will be no ordinary dance show.

Live music, stunning special effects and Brendan’s own dazzling choreography and charm will make this an unforgettable night. Go along and join the party.

The show (Brendan’s fourth production) has played to rave reviews and will be in theatres again in early 2018.

For your night with one of Strictly Come Dancing’s most loved and charismatic performers, book your tickets now to avoid disappointment.

Tickets are priced at £35/£33 concessions. Visit the Guildhall Arts Centre box office, call 01476 406158 or visit www.guildhallartscentre.com