A new romantic symphony that takes audiences through a decade of music is coming to town in September.

Calling Planet Earth – The Show That Defines A Decade, is heading to the Meres Leisure Centre on Saturday, September 30 at 8pm.

The show will take audiences through the electrifying 80s, featuring songs from legendary artists such as Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, The Human League, Tears for Fears and many more.

Performed by an incredible live band with awesome symphonic arrangements combined with stunning vocals and cast, this is the must see 80s show.

The popular 80s show is selling out all UK venues, so get your hands on tickets soon!

Tickets are on sale at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/.

Tickets can also be bought by phone on 01476 406158 or in person at the Guildhall Arts Centre in St Peter’s Hill.