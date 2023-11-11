Belton House will soon be decorated for the festive season.

From November 25, until January 7, Belton House, near Grantham, will be glittering in festive finery.

Visitors can wander through the rooms that will be decorated in twinkling lights and showstopping trees.

Belton House in the snow with deer. Photo: Instinctive Photography

Highlights to see will include the Marble Hall, which will be transformed into a winter wonderland.

Also, the Hondecoeter dining room will be prepared for a festive feast, complete with name cards of previous guests.

Families can also enjoy a star spotting trail with felt stars created by Belton volunteers.

The Hondecoeter dining room at Belton House. Photo: Instinctive Photography and National Trust

There will also be a star-themed community art installation on the cobbled drive, forming part of Belton’s sparkling stars theme.

To plan your visit, go to https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/belton-house/index.

Belton House is also looking for volunteers to play piano in the Tapestry Room.

This is the first time Belton House is doing this.