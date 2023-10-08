A big band will welcome an American jazz star to the stage later this month.

Grantham’s 20-piece big band GRAB will be performing an ensemble alongside US jazz legend Greg Abate at the Guildhall Arts Centre, on Saturday, October 21.

Greg Abate will be kicking off his UK tour with GRAB.

Greg Abate

He said: “I have wanted to play with GRAB for some time and that opportunity has finally come about.

“I am very excited to do my first UK show in Grantham with this energetic and fun-loving big band.”

Greg has toured extensively and has played sax for the Ray Charles and Artie Shaw bands.

GRAB

GRAB will appear in its usual full line up, including band vocalists Craig Martini and Becca Faye.

In addition to its special guest, the band will treat audiences to its usual mix of timeless swing tunes and storming pop classics, all done in the usual GRAB style.

Tickets are available from the Guildhall Arts Centre box office or at its website at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com.

Tickets can also be purchased over the phone by calling 01476 406158.