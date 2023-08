A Grantham care home will host a summer fayre this weekend.

Richard House will be hosting the event on Saturday (August 5) from 1pm until 4pm.

There will be live entertainment, arts and crafts, games, refreshments and much more!

Entry is free.

Richard House is in Gorse Road, Grantham.