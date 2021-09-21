A Grantham pub is set to run a cask ale week, starting on Thursday.

The Kings Arms, based on Westgate, will host a cask ale week, which will run from Thursday (September 23) until October 3.

On offer will be a resident ale, which is St Austell Brewery's tribute, joined by a selection of local and national guest ales throughout the week.

Chloe Griffin, who runs the Kings Arms, confirmed that scratch cards will be given out with every cask ale purchase.

The cards will give people the opportunity to win plenty of prizes and for five lucky winners there is a chance to win a trip to the Grand National Races.