A Ceilidh band has announced its upcoming events.

Charlie’s Ant, based in Barrowby, will be playing Ceilidh music at two upcoming events.

This Thursday (October 19) at the Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival, in St Wulfram’s, the band will be performing sea shanties, Irish songs and of course Ceilidh music.

A Google Streetview of Barrowby Memorial Hall.

On Saturday, October 21, the band will be performing at Barrowby Memorial Hall to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

Tickets for this event can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ceilidh-charlies-ant-for-st-barnabas-hospice-bring-own-refreshments-tickets-725986835167?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Barrowby Memorial Hall will also be screening a National Theatre production live next week.

Book of Dust will be screened on Tuesday, October 24, from 6.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/book-of-dust-national-theatre-live-in-barrowby-prequel-to-dark-materials-tickets-734860125417?aff=oddtdtcreator.

For more information, contact Charlie Charlton by email at housecorner@icloud.com or call 01476 594803.