Christmas magic is set to return to Belvoir Castle.

From November 18, until January 2, Belvoir Castle will be transformed into a festive wonderland.

Whether visitors are looking for a family outing or couples are seeking a romantic escape, the castle will provide a perfect Christmas day out.

An illustration of Belvoir Castle at Christmas

Each room will be designed to follow the 12 days of Christmas. All have been designed by Charlotte Lloyd Webber.

Alongside the Christmas transformation, visitors will also stumble upon Santa’s Grotto.

This year, Belvoir is offering people the chance to be part of an audience with the jolly man.

The experience is tailored for the whole family and features a private tour starting at 9.30am, offering a unique glimpse behind the castle doors.

To top off the festivities, Belvoir’s Festive Afternoon Tea will take place along the festive wonderland.

Emma Manners, the Duchess of Rutland and CEO of Belvoir Castle, said: “I am so excited to welcome visitors through the doors this December, to experience the magic of Belvoir this Christmas!

“I have already had a chance to see some of Charlotte Lloyd Webber’s marvellous displays behind the scenes, which are set to make this the most spectacular Christmas at Belvoir Castle to date.”

Anyone who wishes to book tickets can do so at https://www.belvoircastle.com/christmas-at-the-castle-engine-yard/.

More information can be found on the Belvoir Castle website.