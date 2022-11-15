A town church has announced a range of events taking place over Christmas, including carols, quizzes and competitions.

Alive Church in Castlegate, Grantham, will be supporting the foodbank with a carols and quiz night at the Cinco Lounge.

Entry for the quiz is £1 and a tin for the foodbank, with two dates for the quiz. The first will be on November 28 at 7.30pm, followed by another on December 5 at the same time.

Alive Church in Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (57608680)

Jeni Jones, of Alive Church, said: "We are excited to support the foodbank along with Cinco Lounge this year.

"Please arrive early to the quiz. Everyone is welcome, and bring a friend also."

Alive Church will also host a Christmas production on Sunday December 4 at 10.30am, which Jeni says has "an interesting script".

The Christmas events organised by Alive Church. (60660569)

A carol service and Christmas celebration takes place on December 11 at 6pm, with international cakes and mince pies to follow.

A Christmas craft fair will take place at the church on Saturday December 17 between 1pm and 3pm, followed by a Christmas jumper competition on Christmas Day.