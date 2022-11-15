Alive Church in Grantham confirms its catalogue of Christmas events
A town church has announced a range of events taking place over Christmas, including carols, quizzes and competitions.
Alive Church in Castlegate, Grantham, will be supporting the foodbank with a carols and quiz night at the Cinco Lounge.
Entry for the quiz is £1 and a tin for the foodbank, with two dates for the quiz. The first will be on November 28 at 7.30pm, followed by another on December 5 at the same time.
Jeni Jones, of Alive Church, said: "We are excited to support the foodbank along with Cinco Lounge this year.
"Please arrive early to the quiz. Everyone is welcome, and bring a friend also."
Alive Church will also host a Christmas production on Sunday December 4 at 10.30am, which Jeni says has "an interesting script".
A carol service and Christmas celebration takes place on December 11 at 6pm, with international cakes and mince pies to follow.
A Christmas craft fair will take place at the church on Saturday December 17 between 1pm and 3pm, followed by a Christmas jumper competition on Christmas Day.